Brogan Financial Inc. Has $491,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Brogan Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 93.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,883 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 0.2% of Brogan Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Brogan Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $1,929,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 451.1% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 55,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,577,000 after acquiring an additional 45,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.7% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $297.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $210.71 and a twelve month high of $299.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $274.59 and its 200 day moving average is $256.56.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

