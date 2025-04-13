BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC Boosts Stake in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC boosted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the quarter. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIGO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Millicom International Cellular by 5.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Millicom International Cellular from $310.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $37.30 to $37.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

Millicom International Cellular Trading Up 3.5 %

Millicom International Cellular stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.94. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $31.63.

Millicom International Cellular Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. Millicom International Cellular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.70%.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

