BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC Purchases 16,849 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 360.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,849 shares during the quarter. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitlin John LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 335.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $72.50 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $133.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.12. The company has a market capitalization of $91.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total transaction of $620,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,249.20. This represents a 5.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.61, for a total value of $9,248,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,155.36. This represents a 86.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 411,031 shares of company stock worth $39,364,943. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANET. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Arista Networks from $118.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $108.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.50.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

