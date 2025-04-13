BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC Sells 9,964 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,964 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $24,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,479,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 170,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,264,000 after buying an additional 20,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGV stock opened at $120.89 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $112.25 and a 1 year high of $133.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.48.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.6838 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

