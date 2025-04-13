BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC Takes $1.14 Million Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,720 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AROC. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Archrock by 580.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,485 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Archrock in the fourth quarter worth about $1,176,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archrock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,241,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Archrock by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 463,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,541,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,883,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $221,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,438 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AROC opened at $22.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average is $24.82. Archrock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.08%.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Archrock from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

