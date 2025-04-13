BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC Takes $11.09 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 102,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,092,000. Duke Energy comprises approximately 1.1% of BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Bcwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,815,000. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 52,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DUK opened at $118.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $92.75 and a 52 week high of $125.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.98 and a 200 day moving average of $113.90.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 14.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.87.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

