California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 74.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRC. Citigroup cut California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on California Resources from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $34.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. California Resources has a one year low of $30.97 and a one year high of $60.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.99.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.05). California Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.36 million. As a group, analysts expect that California Resources will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James N. Chapman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.42 per share, for a total transaction of $78,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,601.90. This trade represents a 4.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in California Resources by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,345,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $484,953,000 after purchasing an additional 225,620 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of California Resources by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,818,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $353,800,000 after purchasing an additional 845,694 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,449,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $181,021,000 after buying an additional 168,278 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,327,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $120,785,000 after buying an additional 290,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of California Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,779 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,344,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

