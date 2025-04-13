Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases 5,504 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $7,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNDY. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,945,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,010,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of monday.com by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter worth about $551,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNDY stock opened at $240.81 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $174.75 and a fifty-two week high of $342.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $270.36 and a 200-day moving average of $267.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 401.35, a PEG ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.34.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.28). monday.com had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 3.33%. Equities analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MNDY. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of monday.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on monday.com from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on monday.com from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of monday.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.64.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

