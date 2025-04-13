Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 42,767 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Capital Fund Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,767 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $6,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,375,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 487,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 28,837 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in ING Groep by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $18.24 on Friday. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $20.79. The stock has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day moving average is $17.04.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). ING Groep had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 28.30%. Equities research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.6526 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.75%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

