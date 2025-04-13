Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 249.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,987,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,129,123 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Capri worth $210,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Capri during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Capri by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.77.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPRI shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Capri from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Capri from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Capri from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.08.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

