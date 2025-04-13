Carson Advisory Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,800 Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL)

Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRAL. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Grail in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,034,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grail in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grail in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Grail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Grail from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

GRAL opened at $23.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.52 and a 200-day moving average of $23.20. Grail, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $63.99.

Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.41) by $2.55. The company had revenue of $38.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grail, Inc. will post -15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grail news, CEO Robert P. Ragusa sold 7,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $237,976.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 828,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,862,541.02. This trade represents a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Freidin sold 1,816 shares of Grail stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $56,659.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,457,304. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,550 shares of company stock worth $360,436.

GRAIL, Inc is a healthcare company. It engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Huber, William H. Rastetter, and Mostafa Ronaghi on September 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

