Carson Advisory Inc. Cuts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Carson Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,822 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,270,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,483,558,000 after buying an additional 259,766 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,979,337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,952,341,000 after acquiring an additional 245,876 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,842,954,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,186,720 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,283,000 after purchasing an additional 385,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,459,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,697,000 after purchasing an additional 90,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW opened at $220.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.25 and a 200 day moving average of $254.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.39 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 37.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BNP Paribas raised Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $285.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.74.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

