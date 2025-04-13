Carson Advisory Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Carson Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $135.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $238.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.81. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.20.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

