Carson Advisory Inc. Has $340,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Carson Advisory Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in Mondelez International by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 92,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 74,975 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 289,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,318,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,961 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in Mondelez International by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $67.05 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $86.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

