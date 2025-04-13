Carson Advisory Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Carson Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Walker & Dunlop comprises 0.9% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at $13,338,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 17,103 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 456.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at about $687,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walker & Dunlop

In other news, CEO William M. Walker acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $1,508,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,455,672.91. The trade was a 4.44 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of WD stock opened at $73.28 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.59 and a 12 month high of $118.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.42.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $341.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.82 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 84.01%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

