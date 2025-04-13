Carson Advisory Inc. Sells 3,017 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Carson Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,172 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial comprises 1.5% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on SNV shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

Synovus Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SNV stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average is $50.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.44 and a 52-week high of $59.92.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $580.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

See Also

