Carson Advisory Inc. Sells 398 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Carson Advisory Inc. lowered its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,305 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 27,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 16,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $557,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,136.37. The trade was a 17.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 22,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $1,280,344.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,305.11. The trade was a 43.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,321 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.81.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of ZION stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.50.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.75%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

