Carson Advisory Inc. Sells 9,350 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Carson Advisory Inc. lowered its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,350 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Paramount Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,040,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,242,000 after acquiring an additional 761,561 shares during the period. Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 44,753,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,579 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,593,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,314 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,567,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,731,000 after buying an additional 724,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on PARA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.09.

Paramount Global Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.95. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $14.54.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is -2.15%.

Paramount Global Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.