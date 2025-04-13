Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Stake Raised by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 294,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,710 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $116,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $2,375,000. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 43,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,049,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 53,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CASY shares. Stephens upgraded Casey’s General Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 price objective on Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.33.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 4.4 %

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $457.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $418.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $407.75. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $306.60 and a fifty-two week high of $459.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.01, for a total transaction of $109,252.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,615.43. The trade was a 9.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike Spanos acquired 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.54 per share, with a total value of $99,978.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,310,652.24. The trade was a 8.26 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

