CenterBook Partners LP Acquires Shares of 1,278 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Eaton by 607.7% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 412,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,295,000 after purchasing an additional 354,459 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,267,000 after buying an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $382.00 to $326.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Eaton from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.06.

Eaton Stock Up 2.4 %

ETN stock opened at $277.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $231.85 and a 12 month high of $379.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 43.79%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

