CenterBook Partners LP Takes $468,000 Position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,292 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WLDN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 751,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,643,000 after acquiring an additional 50,262 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,608,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 365,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Willdan Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $38.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.00 million, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.12. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.91 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.89.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WLDN shares. StockNews.com lowered Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush upgraded Willdan Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th.

In other Willdan Group news, Director Mohammad Shahidehpour sold 2,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $89,101.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,767 shares in the company, valued at $500,466.40. This trade represents a 15.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

