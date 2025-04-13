Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 11,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 9,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth $8,222,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CINF opened at $131.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.53. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $109.93 and a 52-week high of $161.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.70.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 23.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. StockNews.com cut Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

