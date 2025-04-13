Cerity Partners LLC Buys 2,293 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,861.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,701,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,413,000 after buying an additional 3,513,217 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,861,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $21,759,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,868,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 241.2% during the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $49.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.59. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $45.46 and a 52-week high of $70.25.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

