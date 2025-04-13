Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,402 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,196,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,950,000 after purchasing an additional 87,032 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 9.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,664,000 after acquiring an additional 321,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $61,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,470,120.80. This represents a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,066 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total value of $624,333.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,058.76. This represents a 32.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,702 shares of company stock valued at $10,497,143. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $129.52 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.81 and a 1-year high of $157.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $1.49. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 139.09%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $149.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

