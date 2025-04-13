Cerity Partners LLC Has $5.22 Million Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,809 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 17,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 24,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

AMLP opened at $46.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.46. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $43.75 and a one year high of $53.24.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

