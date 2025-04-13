Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $4,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,583,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 929.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,296,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,790,000 after buying an additional 1,170,855 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $185,451,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,003,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,850,000 after acquiring an additional 505,139 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 507.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 593,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,436,000 after acquiring an additional 495,364 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $108.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.39 and a 200 day moving average of $167.45. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $93.72 and a 52-week high of $223.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at $33,568,318.68. This represents a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,978.24. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.89.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

