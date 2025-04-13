Charles Schwab (SCHW) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 17th. Analysts expect Charles Schwab to post earnings of $0.98 per share and revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect Charles Schwab to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $76.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.14. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $84.50. The company has a market capitalization of $139.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

In related news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $38,057,761.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,770,450.07. This trade represents a 35.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $261,713.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,152.32. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 513,081 shares of company stock worth $41,903,066. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Charles Schwab stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 380.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,195 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Redburn Partners reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Charles Schwab

About Charles Schwab

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.