Cheems (cheems.pet) (CHEEMS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $309.79 Million

Cheems (cheems.pet) (CHEEMS) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One Cheems (cheems.pet) token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cheems (cheems.pet) has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Cheems (cheems.pet) has a total market cap of $309.79 million and $7.47 million worth of Cheems (cheems.pet) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84,559.22 or 0.99867361 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84,220.26 or 0.99467039 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Cheems (cheems.pet) Profile

Cheems (cheems.pet)’s launch date was September 27th, 2024. Cheems (cheems.pet)’s total supply is 203,672,952,644,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,672,960,023,058 tokens. Cheems (cheems.pet)’s official website is cheems.pet. Cheems (cheems.pet)’s official Twitter account is @lordcheems_bsc.

Buying and Selling Cheems (cheems.pet)

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheems (cheems.pet) (CHEEMS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheems (cheems.pet) has a current supply of 203,672,952,644,644.19 with 187,495,034,775,398 in circulation. The last known price of Cheems (cheems.pet) is 0.00000155 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $7,538,232.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheems.pet/.”

