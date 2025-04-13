Citigroup Cuts L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target to $245.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $289.00 to $267.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.94.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $221.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $193.09 and a 1-year high of $265.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 60.99%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total value of $377,068.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,475,517.60. This trade represents a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $718,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,122. The trade was a 53.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $398,507,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,235,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,992,000 after buying an additional 522,861 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 18,295.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,424,000 after buying an additional 510,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,281,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,895,534,000 after acquiring an additional 401,168 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 740,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,691,000 after acquiring an additional 289,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

