Citigroup Lowers General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $227.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GE. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Northcoast Research raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.73.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $181.60 on Thursday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $146.78 and a 12 month high of $214.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.59.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

