Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells $5,284,497.92 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $5,284,497.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Thursday, April 10th, Matthew Prince sold 2,311 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $249,010.25.

On Wednesday, March 19th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.32, for a total value of $6,145,690.88.

On Monday, March 17th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $6,101,164.48.

On Thursday, February 27th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $7,597,775.36.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $7,511,341.76.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $105.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.49. The company has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of -481.56 and a beta of 1.59. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $66.24 and a one year high of $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cloudflare from $183.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NET

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.