Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,222,231 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 208% from the previous session’s volume of 1,370,852 shares.The stock last traded at $23.82 and had previously closed at $23.45.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cognex from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cognex from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cognex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cognex from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average of $36.43.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 5.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

In related news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $222,662.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,445.18. The trade was a 59.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cognex by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Cognex by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Cognex by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Cognex by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

