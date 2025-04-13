Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Cognyte Software Stock Performance

Shares of CGNT stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.66 million, a P/E ratio of -49.79 and a beta of 1.76. Cognyte Software has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $11.12.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $94.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.15 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 13.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cognyte Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGNT. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the third quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 59,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cognyte Software by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,742,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,726,000 after purchasing an additional 67,024 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

