Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 733,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,591 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $19,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Insider Activity at Columbia Banking System

In other news, VP Torran B. Nixon sold 4,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $116,461.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,545.31. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

COLB stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.53. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $32.85.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 11.21%. On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 56.69%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Featured Articles

