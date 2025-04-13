Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.96 and traded as low as $32.78. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions shares last traded at $32.78, with a volume of 340 shares trading hands.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Trading Up 6.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average of $34.39.

Institutional Trading of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

