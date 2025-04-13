Condor Resources (CVE:CN) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Condor Resources Inc. (CVE:CN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 157410 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.61 million, a P/E ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as other precious and base metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

