Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.02 Per Share

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.02 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th. This is a 1.0% increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01.

Constellation Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years. Constellation Brands has a payout ratio of 26.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Constellation Brands to earn $14.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $185.63 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $160.46 and a 12-month high of $270.18. The company has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.10.

In other news, Director William T. Giles purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,688.57. The trade was a 215.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Constellation Brands stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

