Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Has $21.56 Million Holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) by 264.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 956,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 694,112 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Radware were worth $21,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Radware by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,235,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,370,000 after buying an additional 287,913 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 727,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after purchasing an additional 140,135 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,240,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Radware by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 126,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 70,703 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Radware in the third quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Radware alerts:

Radware Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $20.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $865.94 million, a P/E ratio of 147.30 and a beta of 0.98. Radware Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.12). Radware had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 3.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Radware from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st.

Get Our Latest Report on Radware

Radware Company Profile

(Free Report)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.