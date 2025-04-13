Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Invests $8.32 Million in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 81,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,317,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rogers by 810.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Rogers by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Rogers by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Price Performance

ROG opened at $56.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.25. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.05 and a fifty-two week high of $134.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Rogers had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $192.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, CL King began coverage on Rogers in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

