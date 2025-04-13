Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Takes $15.04 Million Position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,044,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RS. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Reliance by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Reliance by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Reliance by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance alerts:

Insider Transactions at Reliance

In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 31,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $9,356,990.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,115,919.60. This represents a 25.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Trading Up 0.6 %

RS opened at $279.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Reliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.07 and a twelve month high of $330.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $285.85 and a 200-day moving average of $290.06.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.52). Reliance had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Reliance from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on RS

Reliance Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.