CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Stock Holdings Raised by Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,127,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 553,336 shares during the quarter. CoreCivic makes up about 4.1% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CoreCivic worth $133,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in CoreCivic by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 193,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 62,022 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 13.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CoreCivic by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,200,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,415 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in CoreCivic by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,059,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,408,000 after purchasing an additional 19,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 312.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 139,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Stock Performance

CXW stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $24.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CXW shares. Noble Financial upgraded CoreCivic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

