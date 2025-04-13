Covestor Ltd Boosts Stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Covestor Ltd raised its position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PCOR. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Procore Technologies stock opened at $60.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of -84.03 and a beta of 0.90. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.46 and a 12 month high of $88.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $302.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.72 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. Research analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PCOR has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie cut their price objective on Procore Technologies from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.24.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

In related news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,042. This trade represents a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Lawrence Joseph Stack sold 12,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $995,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 161,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,380,634.56. This represents a 6.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,304 shares of company stock worth $5,863,827. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

