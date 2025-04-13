Covestor Ltd Boosts Stock Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 189.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of EchoStar by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 69,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 16,253 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in EchoStar during the 4th quarter valued at $3,033,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in EchoStar by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,019,809 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,354,000 after purchasing an additional 133,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EchoStar by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,776,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $118,546,000 after purchasing an additional 62,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 344,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 19,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SATS. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of EchoStar from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on EchoStar in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EchoStar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SATS opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.43. EchoStar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.72.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $1.87. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

