Covestor Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 399 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of EXP opened at $223.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.61 and a 12 month high of $321.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.50 and its 200-day moving average is $260.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.38). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 20.91%. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael R. Nicolais acquired 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $257.36 per share, with a total value of $79,781.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,650.80. This trade represents a 9.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

