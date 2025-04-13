Covestor Ltd Grows Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $86.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.95. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $75.83 and a one year high of $147.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.31.

Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.21). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 16.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 2,051 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $205,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,000. This trade represents a 19.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Barclays upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.86.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

