Covestor Ltd Has $120,000 Stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Covestor Ltd cut its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,896,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,116,000 after buying an additional 649,567 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,111,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,456,000 after acquiring an additional 404,884 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $13,179,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 204,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,901,000 after acquiring an additional 114,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,724,000. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Insider Transactions at McGrath RentCorp

In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total transaction of $124,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,175. The trade was a 11.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $104.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.42. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $95.50 and a 12-month high of $129.93.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $243.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.93 million. On average, equities analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.