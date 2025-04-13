Covestor Ltd Raises Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 104.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,252,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,360,000 after purchasing an additional 111,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,895,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,990,000 after buying an additional 184,278 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 3,390,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,077,000 after buying an additional 1,571,027 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,259,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,382,000 after acquiring an additional 35,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in Ally Financial by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,956,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,853 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Ally Financial stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average is $36.29.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. Ally Financial had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael George Rhodes acquired 25,634 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,033.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,033.06. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson bought 19,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.45 per share, with a total value of $753,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,002,235.25. This trade represents a 10.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ALLY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ally Financial

Ally Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.