Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.57 and traded as low as $10.20. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 19,724 shares trading hands.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Trading Up 4.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $63.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.23.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 88.08% and a return on equity of 262.62%.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1567 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.65%. This is a boost from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $618,000. 9.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

