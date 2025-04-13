Crown LNG (NASDAQ:CGBS) Stock Price Down 3.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Crown LNG Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:CGBS – Get Free Report) dropped 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 840,581 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 6,439,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Crown LNG Trading Down 3.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.35. The firm has a market cap of $74.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of Crown LNG

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Crown LNG stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Crown LNG Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:CGBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 117,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.17% of Crown LNG at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

About Crown LNG

Crown LNG Holdings Limited develops and delivers tailored offshore liquefied natural gas (LNG) liquefaction and regasification terminal infrastructure solutions for harsh weather locations. The company is based in St Helier, Jersey.

