Crux Wealth Advisors Invests $220,000 in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Crux Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $96.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.80. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $89.31 and a one year high of $111.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.02.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

